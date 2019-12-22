Back in October, when My Chemical Romance announced their reunion, emos and ex-emos all over the globe completely lost their shit. It was, of course, huge news.
Over the weekend, in LA, the band performed their first show in seven years… and from all accounts, it was absolutely glorious.
After a seven-year hiatus, emo legends My Chemical Romance are officially back. Here’s what went down at their long-awaited return show.
The set opened with a few samples from across their iconic discography, before launching right into I’m Not Okay (I Promise). From here, they belted through a huge setlist that covered every hit you could possibly hope for.
“It’s been a long time, Los Angeles. Thank you for being here tonight,” vocalist Gerard Way said to the crowd. “We didn’t know if this was ever gonna happen again, so we really appreciate you showing up.”
If you want to soak in a bit of the performance’s energy, someone filmed the entire set on their phone. Watch the video above.
Check out the full set-list below:
I’m Not Okay (I Promise)
Thank You for the Venom
Give ‘Em Hell, Kid
House of Wolves
Summertime
You Know What They Do to Guys Like Us in Prison (with Sara Taylor of Youth Code)
Make Room!!!!
Our Lady of Sorrows
Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)
Sleep
Mama
I Don’t Love You
DESTROYA
Teenagers
S/C/A/R/E/C/R/O/W
Famous Last Words
The Kids From Yesterday
Encore:
Vampire Money
Helena
Encore 2:
Welcome to the Black Parade
My Chemical Romance will be returning to Australia next March as part of Download Festival. Catch them at any of the dates below:
Friday, 20th March – Showgrounds, Melbourne
Saturday, 21st March – Parramatta Park, Sydney
Tickets and info here.