If you see one band live this summer, make it The East Pointers

In October, Canadian outfit The East Pointers unveiled their latest full-length album Yours To Break. Immediately, we fell in love with it. The group have crafted a sound that feels simultaneously grounded and explorative; it’s rooted in folk, but stretches into far more exciting and unexpected sonic territories.

Later this month, at Woodford Folk Festival, The East Pointers will be kickstarting their debut Australian tour. Needless to say, we couldn’t be more pumped.

Before Canadian outfit The East Pointers make their way down under, we take a look at why this is a band you can’t afford to miss live.

The Charlottetown-based three-piece (made up of Koady Chaisson on banjo, Tim Chaisson on fiddle, and Jake Charron on guitar) are a musical act unlike any other. Listening to their music, you’ll be welcomed by a warm familiarity, but very quickly the band will breakdown all your pre-conceived notions of what folk and roots music can be.

Their music is endlessly dynamic. They traverse through myriad musical spaces, intertwining rich instrumentation with immediately memorable vocal hooks. All throughout their new album, the band’s musical chops are on full display. Seeing this live, we predict, will be a can’t miss experience.

And luckily for you, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to see The East Pointers live over the next couple of months. The band will be spending a lengthy amount of time down under in the new year, taking their sounds all over the nation.

The tour will kick off over New Years at Woodford Folk Festival, and will then stretch all over Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, Western Australia, and Tasmania.

Check out the full run of dates below:

27 Dec – 01 Jan – Woodford Folk Festival, QLD

03 Jan – The Imperial Hotel, Eumundi, QLD*

04 Jan – The Tivoli, Fortitude Valley, QLD*

05 Jan – Miami Marketta, Gold Coast, QLD*^

10 Jan – Northcote Social Club, Melbourne, VIC*

11 Jan – Live n Cookin’ @ Lizotte’s, Newcastle, NSW*

12 Jan – Factory Theatre, Marrickville, NSW*^

28 Feb – 01 Mar – Nannup Music Festival, WA

06 Mar – 09 Mar – Port Fairy Folk Festival, VIC

10 Mar – Fortuna Spiegeltent, Adelaide, SA

11 Mar – Spiegeltent, Hobart, TAS

14 Mar – 16 Mar – Blue Mountains Music Festival, NSW

19 Mar – The Northern, Byron Bay, NSW*

21 Mar – Tanks Arts Centre, Edge Hill, QLD

17 Apr – 19 Apr – Fairbridge Folk Festival, WA

