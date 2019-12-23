Watch The National’s Matt Berninger rap on a kids TV show

Whoever came up with this idea, we are forever in your debt. Recently, The National frontman Matt Berninger appeared in a segment for Apple TV+ kids show Helpsters to perform a rap about long words.

You’re probably thinking “wow, that sounds amazing”. And we’re here to confirm that yes, it is amazing.

The National frontman Matt Berninger has made a special appearance on Apple TV+ kids show Helpsters to rap about long words.

The segment begins with Berninger being introduced as the show’s special guest, before Helpsters’ roster of characters help to provide a beat and melody for his rap.

“I like long words and I like to recite ’em, I like all the pages and pages it takes to write ’em,” he raps. “I even got a word for the long words in this song: they’re sesquipedalian, and that means long.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

You probably don’t need to watch the video to know that this incredibly wholesome content, but you can check out the entire segment below:

The National will be returning to Australia next year. You can catch them live at any of the following dates:

Saturday, March 21st -Fremantle Arts Centre, Fremantle, WA

Tuesday, March 24th -ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, March 25th – ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday, March 27th -Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Monday, March 30th -Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, March 31st -Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, April 1st -Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC