The first half of Rick And Morty season 4 is finally on Netflix, meaning Aussies can (legally) watch fresh episodes of the iconic series.

Though in a new interview with News.com.au, the shows creator Dan Harmon was asked why the show has never featured an Australian guest star. It was also pointed out that the series has featured multiple kiwi stars, like Sam Neill, Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement. So where, Dan, are the Aussies?

In a recent interview, Rick And Morty creator Dan Harmon claimed that “Australians are the funniest people in the world”. We whole-heartedly agree.

Harmon has reassured everyone, however, that this is a mere coincidence. To help dig himself out of the hole, he even went as far to say that “Australians are the funniest people in the world, I swear to god.”

And yes, we agree.

“My point is I love Australia, I’m so sorry to all of you,” Harmon continued. “We definitely don’t look at a map and say, ‘Where are the funny people?’”

Alright Dan, we’ll let you off the hook this time.