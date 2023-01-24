‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator dropped by Adult Swim following domestic abuse charges

Adult Swim has ended its association with Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland, after the creative was charged with felony domestic abuse earlier this month.

A new statement released to the social channels for both Rick and Morty and Adult Swim reads as follows:

“Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland. Rick and Morty will continue. The talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on Season 7.”

It comes after the co-creator and voice of both Rick and Morty was charged with one felony count of false imprisonment and one felony count of domestic battery in Orange County, California, after an incident that allegedly occurred in 2020 against an unnamed woman Roiland was dating at the time.

Roiland pleaded not guilty to the charges in a pre-trial hearing earlier this month. A trial date has not been set.

In addition to co-creating Rick and Morty with Dan Harmon and voicing its two titular characters, Roiland is also the co-creator and main voice actor in Hulu/Star’s animated sitcom Solar Opposites, and lead voice actor in the viral video game High On Life which released on Xbox and Windows in December of last year. Hulu is yet to comment publicly about the Roiland situation or whether Solar Opposites will continue, but the show was renewed for a fifth season back in October.

Rick and Morty is currently less than halfway through a 70-episode commission from Adult Swim, with the show locked in through to a tenth season. It is unclear at this stage how the show intends to continue without the voice of its two lead characters, but a recasting of the roles is probable.