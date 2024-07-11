We get into it with UK duo Good Neighbours about ‘Daisies’ and their huge breakout track ‘Home’

UK duo Good Neighbours are on fire right now. Their debut single “Home” blew up online and topped the charts, making them the most talked-about new act around.

They’ve just wrapped up a sold-out Aussie tour, where their energetic shows and catchy songs won over fans everywhere.

And they’re not slowing down. This summer, they’re hitting up big festivals like Latitude and Reading & Leeds.

Their latest track, “Daisies,” dives into self-acceptance, connecting with fans on a real level.

They also turned heads at the IGNITE showcase, impressing industry folks with their live performance.

With festival stages lined up, Good Neighbours are set to bring their infectious energy to even more people.

Keep an eye on these two – they’re gearing up to be everywhere this year.

