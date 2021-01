21-year-old singer-songwriter Odette has released another jaw-dropping single Amends, delivered with a forested music video. With disarming vocals, the artist reflects on “trying and persevering even when you feel like you’ve already failed.”

Amends is the third single from upcoming album Herald, set to release February 5th.

Watch the music video for Amends below:

