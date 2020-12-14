Full-time angel Dolly Parton saves 9-year-old girl’s life by pulling her out of the way of an oncoming car

On the set of her upcoming film Christmas on the Square, Dolly Parton rescued 9-year-old Talia Hill from the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Talia Hill, a 9-year-old from Florida, was cast alongside Dolly Parton in a recently released Christmas movie.

The film, Christmas on the Square, is a lighthearted Netflix movie about a landlord (Christine Baranski) who plans to evict an entire town on Christmas Eve until an angel (played by Parton) helps her have a change of heart.

We all know Dolly for the angel she is, Hill even mentioned that she “smelled like heaven”. But it wasn’t until Hill inadvertently stepped in the path of a moving vehicle whilst getting in position on set that Parton truly embodied her role, quickly grabbing the 9-year-old to save her life.

Hill recalls the moment in an interview with Consequence of Sound:

“Somebody grabbed me and pulled me back. I looked up and it was Dolly Parton. I was, like, surprised, I was like [gasp]. And she’s like, ‘Well, I am an angel, you know,’ … And I was in shock. She hugged me and shook me and said, ‘I saved your life!’”

I don’t know why I can hear Dolly’s voice so clearly when I read her words, but I just can. One thing is for sure, she’s an angel both on and off the film.

