Full-time angel Dolly Parton saves 9-year-old girl’s life by pulling her out of the way of an oncoming car

by Jasmine Kassis

Image: Netflix

On the set of her upcoming film Christmas on the Square, Dolly Parton rescued 9-year-old Talia Hill from the path of an oncoming vehicle.

Talia Hill, a 9-year-old from Florida, was cast alongside Dolly Parton in a recently released Christmas movie.

The film, Christmas on the Square, is a lighthearted Netflix movie about a landlord (Christine Baranski) who plans to evict an entire town on Christmas Eve until an angel (played by Parton) helps her have a change of heart.

Photograph: Talia Hill

We all know Dolly for the angel she is, Hill even mentioned that she “smelled like heaven”. But it wasn’t until Hill inadvertently stepped in the path of a moving vehicle whilst getting in position on set that Parton truly embodied her role, quickly grabbing the 9-year-old to save her life.

Hill recalls the moment in an interview with Consequence of Sound:

“Somebody grabbed me and pulled me back. I looked up and it was Dolly Parton. I was, like, surprised, I was like [gasp]. And she’s like, ‘Well, I am an angel, you know,’ … And I was in shock. She hugged me and shook me and said, ‘I saved your life!’”

I don’t know why I can hear Dolly’s voice so clearly when I read her words, but I just can. One thing is for sure, she’s an angel both on and off the film.

All hail Dolly.

