Timothée Chalamet nails an impression of Harry Styles on Saturday Night Live

Just when you thought Timothée Chalamet couldn’t be any more of a dreamboat, he goes and nails an impression of Harry Styles on SNL.

On yesterday’s episode of Saturday Night Live, Call Me By Your Name star Timothée Chalamet made his hosting debut.

The actor dived headfirst in a mixed bag of sketches, from playing an elf trying to solve world peace to an above-average rapper alongside Pete Davidson. However, the highlight of the show was Chalamet’s sketch impersonating Harry Styles during an interview with Dionne Warwick (played by Ego Nwodim).

Chalamet fully embodies Harry during the sketch, from the style to the accent, while “Dionne” asks some probing questions. “Maybe you know my song Watermelon Sugar?… I think its just about summer, but some people think it’s about oral sex,” Chalamet jokes.

Harry Styles (😉) talked Watermelon Sugar on The Dionne Warwick Talk Show. pic.twitter.com/LV3zMnAxjV — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 13, 2020

Let’s be real, no one else could have possibly done this impression justice and it seems that audiences agree.

WHEN HE WAS IMPERSONATING HARRY STYLES I WAS SCREAMING I LOVE THEM ❤️❤️🧍🏻‍♀️ — timmy stan for life (@sweet_tea_timmy) December 13, 2020

omg he nails Harry’s style of talking — an idiotic fool (@watchinwisteria) December 13, 2020

A close second to his Styles performance was his role alongside Pete Davidson: a sketch that was so funny, even Timmy had to stop himself from laughing.

Check it out below: