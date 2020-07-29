Timothée Chalamet has started guitar lessons for role in Bob Dylan biopic

A little while back, we were excited to discover that our favourite indie heartthrob Timothée Chalamet would be taking on the role of a young Bob Dylan in an upcoming biopic.

Well, it appears that Chalamet is taking the role quite seriously, as he has started taking up guitar lessons.

The 24-year-old was spotted heading to rehearsals in New York this week. Even more interesting, the actor was carrying a Gibson guitar. This could only mean one thing. While Chalamet won hearts plucking the guitar in other films, it appears that more rehearsing is needed to prepare the young actor for Bob Dylan’s beloved Les Pauls and SGs, with Fender Stratocasters and Telecasters.

Going Electric is set to chronicle Dylan’s rise from a Greenwich Village folk singer to an icon of rock, with the main focus of the film set around Dylan’s controversial embrace of the electric guitar in 1965.

At the time, the folk scene criticised Dylan for moving away from political songwriting and for performing with an electronic band. However, looking back, the artist made some pretty incredible work during this time.

Bob Dylan is currently working as an executive producer on the James Mangold directed film.