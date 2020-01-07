Timothée Chalamet in talks to play Bob Dylan in new biopic ‘Going Electric’

24-year-old actor Timothée Chalamet is in talks play Bob Dylan in a forthcoming film directed by James Mangold. The news has been confirmed by Fox Searchlight.

Bob Dylan has been described as one of the most influential figures of the 20th century both musically and culturally, as well as one of the most interesting and unusual characters to find himself under the spotlight. So, it is about time that another biopic is made about him.

The biopic starring Timothée Chalamet is reportedly titled Going Electric and will chronicle the rise of Dylan from Greenwich Village folk singer to an icon of rock.

What is set to be the main focus of the film is Dylan’s controversial embrace of the electric guitar in 1965, whereby the folk scene criticised him for moving away from political songwriting and for performing with an electric band.

James Mangold is no stranger to creating biopics about the rockstars that we know and love, directing 2005’s Walk the Line about Johnny Cash. It is reported that Dylan himself is working actively with Mangold and Fox Searchlight on the film, which has no release date as of yet. Furthermore, Going Electric will be produced in part by Dylan’s longtime manager Jeff Rosen.

Timothée Chalamet’s name has held a buzz in recent years after his critically acclaimed performances in a number of films including Beautiful Boy, Call Me By Your Name, and Ladybird. The general consensus is that there are not many actors more fitting for the role, and fans are excited for what they are expecting will be an unforgettable performance from the young star.

Keep your eyes peeled for Going Electric and get ready to delve into the incredible story and legacy of Bob Dylan, one of the voices of his generation.