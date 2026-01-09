New Music Friday featuring Cate Le Bon & St. Vincent, Dry Cleaning and Wesley Jospeh

Another week, another chance to dive into the depths of New Music Friday

The weekend is just around the corner and we’ve made it, friends! Before we clock off and crack a cold one, we’ve rounded up this week’s standout new releases. Here’s whats spinning.

Cate Le Bon & St. Vincent – ‘Always the Same’



Cate Le Bon and St. Vincent team up for a woozy, intimate collab. Their voices intertwine effortlessly over subtle, cinematic production.

Born from Le Bon’s Michelangelo Dying sessions, the track feels like love’s messy, tender side, with St. Vincent’s gravitas balancing Le Bon’s raw vulnerability. A dreamy, understated delight.

Wesley Joseph – ‘Peace Of Mind’



Wesley Joseph drops his debut single featuring Danny Brown, mixing rumbling bass, warped electronics, and tense, cinematic energy. The self-directed video adds bursts of strobe-lit chaos to match the music’s urgency.

It’s a head-turning introduction to his debut album Forever Ends Someday, showcasing Joseph’s knack for combining introspection, intensity, and bold visual storytelling.

Dry Cleaning – Secret Love



Dry Cleaning close out Secret Love with ‘Joy,’ a sweet, optimistic flourish after a heavy year. Florence Shaw’s wry spoken-word drifts over Tom Dowse’s jagged guitar, turning lyrics inspired by old ads into a tender, human moment.

It’s the band at their quirkiest and most compassionate – perfect for pogoing alone in your bedroom.

Jill Scott – ‘Beautiful People’



Jill Scott returns after nearly a decade with the uplifting single ‘Beautiful People,’ ahead of her album To Whom This May Concern.

Layered vocals, warm production, and collaborations with Ab-Soul, J.I.D., and Tierra Whack make this a soulful, celebratory slice of modern R&B, reminding us why she’s one of the genre’s enduring voices.

JULIA. – ‘Performing for You’



Raleigh funk-rockers JULIA. bring festival energy to the studio with ‘Performing for You.’ Funky grooves, dual-guitar solos, and psychedelic hooks collide in a song about identity, audience, and artistic expression.

Eclectic, loud, and confident, it’s a track that feels alive and ready for bigger stages.

Last Dinosaurs – ‘Apxllo’ & ‘Pink Flags’



Brisbane’s Last Dinosaurs revisit Wellness with two fresh tracks, ‘Apxllo’ and ‘Pink Flags.’ Bright guitars, shimmering synths, and catchy hooks deliver sunlit indie-pop vibes, balancing nostalgia and growth.

It’s classic Last Dinosaurs energy with a pinch of modern love.

The Kid LAROI – BEFORE I FORGET



The Kid LAROI drops his second album BEFORE I FORGET, led by the R&B-leaning single ‘Back When You Were Mine.’

Blending trap, pop, and soaring melodic hooks with his signature emotional vulnerability, it’s a bold, polished statement and proof that LAROI remains one of Australia’s biggest global exports.

DRAMA – Platonic Romance



Chicago duo DRAMA serve up emotional club-ready R&B on Platonic Romance. Via Rosa’s ethereal vocals float over Na’el Shehade’s lush, hypnotic production, blending house, soul, and dance-pop.

Tracks like the title cut and ‘Young 4Ever’ are tender yet euphoric, a perfect soundtrack for heartbreak and grown-up reflection alike.

Toello



Slovak indie-pop project Toello serves airy, Phoenix-esque synth-pop with subtle pop flair. Hooks and introspective lyrics collide with shimmering production, crafting tracks that hit all the right notes.

If you’ve ever wanted indie-pop that’s clever, emotional, and slightly cinematic, Toello’s your next obsession.

Mon Rovîa – Bloodline



Liberian-born, Tennessee-raised Mon Rovîa debuts with Bloodline, blending Afro-Appalachian folk with deeply personal storytelling. Rich, rhythmic, and reflective, the album explores identity, migration, and resilience.

It’s a rare folk voice connecting heritage and modernity in a way that’s intimate, powerful, and completely captivating.

The Stingrays – ‘He Said To Me’



London psych trio The Stingrays channel 60s psychedelia with modern cheek on ‘He Said To Me.’ Kaleidoscopic guitars, playful melodies, and nostalgic vibes capture the highs and lows of city youth.

Brash, charming, and fun, the trio are a psychedelic band to watch in 2026.

Alter Bridge – Alter Bridge



Rock veterans Alter Bridge return with their self-titled album, full of soaring vocals, guitar riffs, and arena-ready anthems.

Balancing maturity with raw energy, it’s the kind of rock record that hits both old fans and newcomers alike.