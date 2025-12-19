New Music Friday Featuring Ninajirachi, Peach PRC, Nick Cave & Warren Ellis

Another week, another chance to dive into the depths of New Music Friday

The weekend is just around the corner, and we’ve made it, friends! Before we clock off and crack a cold one, we’ve rounded up this week’s standout new releases. Here’s whats spinning.

Peach PRC – Miss Erotica

Peach PRC celebrates the showgirls who shaped her early adulthood with new single and video “Miss Erotica.” Infectious, danceable, and full of admiration, it’s a bold tribute to her sisters—the Miss Nudes, Miss Eroticas, and midnight ballerinas.

Cat & Calmell – LIVE LAUGH COOL STAR

Cat & Calmell drop their mixtape LIVE LAUGH COOL STAR, exploring celebrity, hedonism, and pressure. The video for ‘Rot’ has them partying as zombie-like versions of themselves–a darkly funny, striking snapshot of burnout culture.

The Admired – Fame&Money

Sydney emo-pop duo The Admired release ‘Fame&Money,’ a nostalgic, 2000s-inspired track about ambition and chasing the spotlight. Final song from their mini-EP, with new demos on the way.

The Lemon Twigs & Tchotchke – Tchotchkes

The Lemon Twigs and Tchotchke spread festive cheer with playful holiday single ‘Tchotchkes,’ a peek at post-A Dream Is All We Know music.

Ninajirachi – CSIRAC (Effy Remix)

Ninajirachi returns with a hypnotic rework of CSIRAC ‘Effy,’ pushing their signature blend of electronica and experimental textures into new, immersive territory.

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – The Death of Bunny Munro

The soundtrack to the TV adaptation of Cave’s novel drops today, with haunting compositions underscoring the darkly comic tale starring Matt Smith. A moody, cinematic addition to the Cave-Ellis canon.

Peter Criss – Peter Criss

The legendary KISS drummer releases his first solo studio album since 2007. Featuring John 5 and Billy Sheehan, the self-titled project leans into classic rock, delivering powerhouse riffs and veteran energy for long-time fans.

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – Thoughts on the Future

An experimental instrumental journey blending rare synthesizers with orchestral arrangements, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith’s latest album is a lush, futuristic soundscape built for introspection and imagination.

ROME – The Hierophant

Jerome Reuter’s dark-folk project ROME rounds out a massive 20th-anniversary year with a second full-length release this month. The Hierophant continues to explore epic narratives and brooding atmospheres, cementing his status as a prolific force in modern folk.

Ethan Rainer – Music For Escape Rooms

A unique ambient and experimental project, entirely produced in an office setting using electric guitar and a Korg Minilogue. The result is a surreal, immersive soundscape, perfect for fans of inventive, offbeat music.

