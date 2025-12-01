Afs Williams on Wasted, Chaos & Sydney Nights

If there’s one thing Afs Williams isn’t short on, it’s energy.

The Egyptian-born, Sydney-based genre‑smasher has been quietly building a rep as one of Australia’s most free‑form creatives, bending rap, EDM and late‑night hedonism into tracks that feel tailor‑made for sweaty club floors and chaotic kick‑ons.

His new single Wasted is the clearest snapshot yet of that world — a dance‑rap hybrid built from real nights out, real friends, and the real-level chaos that follows. It’s music without borders, anchored by a philosophy that good art should be lived before it’s written.

Fresh off a studio session and a few drinks with mates (standard Afs procedure), he sat down with Happy to talk culture, nightlife, POV‑driven music videos and the absolute madness that inspired Wasted.

From ancient roots to Sydney after-hours, Afs Williams is pushing his way into Australia’s next wave of nightlife‑fuelled storytellers.

HAPPY: What’d you get up to today?

AFS WILLIAMS: Huge thanks to the HappyMag crew for the love & the interview fam Everyday above ground’s a beautiful day. Spent some time in the studio, shared a few drinks with friends… you know, just livin’ life

HAPPY: Tell us a little about where you’re from, and what you love about it!

AFS WILLIAMS: Culture-wise, I’m Egyptian — rich with history & heritage. Coming from such an ancient land reminds me to push myself to be great, just like my ancestors. But I’m living in Sydney now, vibing in the city lately… man, I love Sydney’s night life — every day feels like a party haha!

HAPPY: Your new single ‘Wasted’ blends dance, rap, and EDM. What inspired this genre fusion?

AFS WILLIAMS: Yo, I feel it—the musical landscape is shifting. Good art shouldn’t have borders. A dope track is just a vibe to drink to, a mirror of our lifestyle and how we grew up. That’s the inspiration for real!

HAPPY: The music video takes viewers on a POV adventure through a club night, what was the conceptual thinking behind this first-person perspective?

AFS WILLIAMS: My director at Cerne Studios tossed out a wild idea — let’s give viewers a peek at what it’s like when Afs is out and about. I was skeptical at first but then thought, heck yeah! I’m always the one geeing up shots on a night out, so being myself was a breeze haha.

HAPPY: The lyrics reflect “epic nights with friends that spiral into glorious chaos,” were there any specific real-life experiences that directly inspired the song’s narrative?

AFS WILLIAMS: Crazy you say that… We were drunk and almost passed out in a hotel room. One of my mates woke up with his shirt half‑torn, phone and wallet vanished — left ‘em in the Uber from the night before. The first thing we said was, “Bro, last night you were wasted asfff.” – that’s when the idea hit me!

HAPPY: As an Australian artist, how do you see this dance-rap fusion influencing or challenging the current local music landscape?

AFS WILLIAMS: I freaking love Aussie artists! Like any great art, it’s always evolving and growing. Our generation’s getting way more chill with genre‑mixing, and it’s awesome seeing creators break limits and stereotypes. Plus, living in Australia we ain’t tied to the typical American sound. I reckon Aussies will play a massive role in the global music chain down the track.

HAPPY: With several successful singles now released, how has your creative process evolved from ‘Late Nights’ to ‘Wasted’?

AFS WILLIAMS: I appreciate you guys saying that.. as a creative soul I think living within my creativity is a form of success on its own.. I think the process has become more smooth.. but Late nights was more lyrical and urban where wasted is direct.. I got into the studio with Open till L8 and we spent a bit more time perfecting the art on this one.. turned out dope!

HAPPY: Is there meaning behind the fashion choices made for the music video?

AFS WILLIAMS: I think music, art, dance & fashion all vibe together — it’s a way to make a statement, be bold, and actually impact people. Some of my fashion choices don’t always get a thumbs‑up, but that’s the point: with fashion you gotta drop a message.

HAPPY: What’s coming up next for Afs Williams?

AFS WILLIAMS: I’m grateful for whatever comes my way. Gotta stay humble and focused. Hopefully we can take some of these tracks on stage for festivals soon! And drop more dope ass music haha

HAPPY:Lastly, what makes you happy?

AFS WILLIAMS: I’m a simple man… a bottle of Hennessy, getting lit in a hotel while love‑making — that’s totally Afs