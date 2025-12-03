Rihanna Breaks Chart History Nearly a Decade After Release

Rihanna’s ANTI becomes the first solo album by a Black woman to hit 500 weeks on the Billboard 200.

Rihanna’s 2016 album ANTI has achieved a historic milestone, spending 500 weeks on the Billboard 200.

The achievement highlights the album’s lasting influence and Rihanna’s enduring cultural reach.

Currently charting at No. 134, ANTI continues its near-decade run without a successor album, a rarity for any artist of Rihanna’s stature.

The record marked a bold creative shift in 2016, blending R&B, soul, pop, and dancehall into a sound that redefined her artistry and influenced an entire era of contemporary music.

Upon release, ANTI debuted at No. 1 for two consecutive weeks and went on to earn six Grammy nominations, further cementing its status as one of Rihanna’s most celebrated works.

Standout tracks like ‘Work,’ ‘Needed Me,’ and ‘Love on the Brain‘ continue to dominate streaming playlists, reaffirming the album’s emotional resonance and musical innovation.

Rihanna acknowledged the accomplishment in a brief but powerful social post, writing, “God ain’t forget bout me!”, a message that immediately set fans buzzing.

Across social platforms, listeners praised ANTI’s lasting relevance while reigniting calls for the long-awaited next album.

The numbers make one thing clear: the ANTI era is still alive. Throw it back and have a listen today.