The Australian dream-pop artist gets personal on love, maturity, and the beauty of a “rough” sound in a new sit-down.

In our exclusive interview, Hatchie (Harriette Pilbeam) peeled back the layers of her highly anticipated third album, ‘Liquorice.’

Pilbeam opened up about the album’s core themes: the vulnerable act of falling in love and the peace found in personal maturation.

She contrasted this new chapter with her past work, emphasising a deliberate shift in process.

“We recorded in a home studio,” she noted, embracing the raw, honest textures that emerged over the “shiny fresh sound” of professional studios.

This approach, crafted with producer Melina Duterte, mirrors the album’s emotional authenticity, a complex blend of sweet, salty, and bitter feelings.

The interview captures an artist comfortably in her own skin, soundtracking the beautiful chaos of self-discovery.

Huge thanks to Sprocket for powering this chat!

Keep up with Hatchie on Instagram!