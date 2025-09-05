Fresh off a killer BIGSOUND, Hatchie officially enters her Liquorice era

Hatchie Announces New Album Liquorice, sharing first single ‘Lose It Again’

With BIGSOUND wrapped for another year, Hatchie leaves Brisbane with more than just a packed showcase and a panel slot under her belt — she’s officially entered her Liquorice era.

The Brisbane-born, Melbourne-based artist (real name Harriette Pilbeam) has announced her third album, Liquorice, due out 7 November on Secretly Canadian.

Alongside the news, she’s shared the record’s first single, ‘Lose It Again’ — a dreamy, hook-heavy track that nods to her pop sensibilities while hinting at a rawer, more introspective direction.

Co-produced with Melina Duterte (Jay Som), Liquorice is described as Hatchie’s most personal and unfiltered work to date. Written mostly in Brisbane and Melbourne between 2022–2023, the record reflects a period of slowing down and recalibrating after time in LA and years of near-constant touring. It’s not a reinvention, but there’s clearly less polish and more instinct — less pressure to fit a particular sonic mold.

‘Lose It Again’ comes with a lo-fi 90s-style video directed by long-time collaborator and partner Joe Agius, adding another layer of intimacy to the release. The track itself feels like a natural step forward: lush, bittersweet, and confident without being overworked.

Visually, Liquorice leans into that same loose, unguarded feeling. The album cover is a candid shot of Pilbeam mid-laugh, lipstick smudged — spontaneous, rough-edged, and honest.

Onstage and on-panel at BIGSOUND, Hatchie made a welcome return to the scene that helped launch her back in the day. With international praise behind her — Pitchfork, The Guardian, NME, and others — she’s still clearly got strong roots at home, even as her music continues to evolve.

The full tracklist includes 11 songs, including titles like ‘Anemoia,’ ‘Someone Else’s News,’ and ‘Part That Bleeds.’ Expect an album that explores longing, connection, and the blurry spaces in between.

Liquorice is available to pre-order now.

