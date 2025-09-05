Happy BIGSOUND Interviews: Radi Safi

Catching Up at BIGSOUND 2025 with Radi Safi

At BIGSOUND 2025, we caught up with Radi Safi, musician, producer, and founder of Happy Mag, at The Ovolo Hotel, celebrating BIGSOUND’s 23rd year, and Happy’s role as the festival’s official media partner.

Radi shared reflections on the powerful showcase of Aotearoa/NZ and First Nations talent this year, as well as the endless opportunities BIGSOUND continues to create for emerging artists.

Catch our chat above with one of the most grounded, eloquent legends you’ll ever meet.

Radi’s vision and dedication continue to shape the way we experience new music, gaming, and arts culture.

Big thanks to The Ovolo Hotel, Audio Technica, and the legends at Sprocket Roasters and for making this chat possible.