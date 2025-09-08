Happy BIGSOUND Interviews: Borderline

Catching Up at BIGSOUND 2025 with Borderline

At BIGSOUND 2025, Kiwi indie-pop quartet Borderline proved why they’re one of New Zealand’s most exciting exports, delivering three standout performances across the festival.

2025 has been a breakout year for the Auckland four-piece. Fresh off their latest EP Chrysalis, they signed to global indie label EMPIRE, dropped the singles When It’s Raining and New Romance, and made their US live debut with shows at SXSW, New York, and Los Angeles. They also hit The Great Escape in Brighton on the “Ones to Watch” lineup, cementing their international profile.

Known for catchy hooks and heartfelt lyrics, Borderline are steadily building momentum at home and abroad. Their return to Australia for BIGSOUND is another step in what’s shaping up to be a big rise for the band.

Catch our chat above with one of New Zealand’s most promising indie-pop acts.

Stay tuned to Borderline – they’re just getting started.

Big thanks to The Ovolo Hotel, Audio Technica, and the legends at Sprocket Roasters and for making this chat possible.