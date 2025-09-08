APT. Makes History as Rosé Wins Song of the Year at the 2025 VMAs

Rosé Makes History as First K-Pop Artist to Win Song of the Year.

Korean-New Zealander-Australian Rosé has cemented her place in VMA history, becoming the first K-pop artist to win Song of the Year at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.

The BLACKPINK member, who led this year’s VMA nominations, took home the trophy for APT., her chart-topping collaboration with Bruno Mars, in what was one of the night’s most talked-about moments.

The milestone capped off a record-breaking evening for Rosé, who scored eight nominations – the most ever received by a solo K-pop artist at a single VMAs.

On stage, she delivered an emotional acceptance speech, dedicating the award to her younger self.

“I want to thank 16-year-old me for never giving up,” she said.

APT. has been a juggernaut since its release, topping the Billboard Global 200 and holding the number-one spot for weeks on end.

Critics praised the track’s seamless blend of Rosé’s signature vocals with Mars’ retro-soul flair, while fans turned it into a cultural moment that stretched far beyond the charts.

Its VMAs win only solidifies its place as one of the defining songs of the past year.

For Rosé, the honour reflects not only her own artistry but also K-pop’s growing influence on the global stage.

While BLACKPINK has long been a fixture in pop culture, her solo success underscores how Korean artists continue to break barriers in Western award shows, a space that has historically been difficult to penetrate.

BLACKPINK also claimed Best Group on the night, reinforcing the group’s continued dominance even as its members pursue their own creative ventures.

But it was Rosé’s individual win that stood out, signalling both a career milestone and a turning point for K-pop representation in mainstream music.

Rosé’s victory cements her place as a global pop force, redefining what’s possible for K-pop on the world stage.