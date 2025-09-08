Doja Cat makes her award show debut of Jealous Type at the 2025 VMAs

Doja Cat has once again proven why she’s VMAs royalty, making her award show debut of the ‘80s-inspired single Jealous Type at this year’s ceremony.

The performance marked a bold new chapter in Doja’s Vie era, which officially kicks off when the album drops September 26.

Dressed in a sleek black-and-white fit topped with a playful polka dot hat, she delivered a theatrical rendition of the track alongside none other than Kenny G on sax.

Jealous Type first turned heads when it soundtracked Marc Jacobs’ pre-fall campaign back in May, before finally being released on August 21. Now, fans have been treated to its first-ever awards stage outing — and the energy was electric.

Doja’s history with the VMAs is nothing short of iconic, from hosting in 2021 (in that worm outfit) to gravity-defying sets and pmusic aowerhouse medleys. But with Vie, she’s stepping into fresh territory.

Speaking with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, she revealed themes of love bombing, naivete and vulnerability drive the record, while her creative partnership with Jack Antonoff is helping shape its shimmering pop sound.

If this debut is anything to go by, Vie is about to be one of the most exciting pop releases of the year.