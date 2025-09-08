Tom Odell Drops A Wonderful Life and Confirms 2026 Australian Tour

Tom Odell Releases New Album A Wonderful Life, Announces 2026 Australian Tour

Global star and award-winning singer-songwriter Tom Odell has unveiled his highly anticipated new album A Wonderful Life.

Alongside the release, Odell has shared the official video for the title track, inviting listeners into what he describes as “little universes, little worlds within those songs that one can keep discovering things.”

“This feels like the album I’ve been trying to make for the last 12, 13 years,” Odell reflects. “So, here we go. Here it is for you.”

In the lead-up, Odell teased fans with singles including ‘Don’t Cry, Put Your Head On My Shoulder,’ ‘Ugly,’ and ‘Don’t Let Me Go,’ the latter performed on CBS Saturday Morning earlier this year.

To celebrate the new release, Odell will embark on a major headline European arena tour this fall, with stops at London’s O2 Arena, Paris’ Accor Arena, two sold-out nights at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome, Berlin’s Uber Arena and more. He recently joined Billie Eilish and The Lumineers for select arena shows across Europe and the U.S.

Australian fans will be treated to The Wonderful Life Tour in January 2026. The run kicks off at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on January 16, heads to Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on January 18, and wraps at Melbourne’s Festival Hall on January 21. Tickets go on sale Thursday, September 11 at 9am via livenation.com.au.

A Wonderful Life was recorded live at iconic London studios including Church Studios and RAK Studios’ legendary Room One, home to records from Radiohead, Ultravox and The Pogues. Odell and his band embraced raw, live takes, capturing instruments bleeding into one another to achieve an unpolished, authentic sound.

The BRIT and Ivor Novello Award winner continues to amass accolades and streaming dominance, with over 14 billion career streams and 32 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

His sixth album Black Friday cracked Spotify’s Global Top Album Debut Chart in 2023, while his breakout single ‘Another Love’ has surpassed four billion streams, becoming an anthem of solidarity worldwide.

With A Wonderful Life, Odell leans into both despair and hope, channeling the turbulence of today’s world into a set of songs designed for connection.

As he heads into another global touring cycle, he continues to prove why he remains one of the most vital voices in contemporary songwriting.

Check out full tour dates here.