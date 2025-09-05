Happy BIGSOUND Interviews: RNZŌ

Catching Up at BIGSOUND 2025 with RNZŌ

At BIGSOUND 2025, we caught up with 18-year-old Samoan-Māori hip hop artist RNZŌ from Kawerau, Aotearoa, who has been making waves across Australia and New Zealand with his raw talent and relentless energy.

In just 12 months, RNZŌ has exploded onto the scene, with his debut hit Taniwharau, the release of his album RNZŌ SZN (Feb 2025), and standout performances at BIGSOUND, Laneway Festival, Boiler Room Aotearoa, and Others Way.

He’s also toured Australia with ZIPS, Church & AP, deadforest, and Dera Meelan, further building his profile as one of the most exciting young voices in hip hop today.

Already earning nominations for the 2025 AMA Best Hip Hop Artist and Pacific Music Awards, RNZŌ combines skill, heart, and stage presence in a way that marks him as an artist to watch for years to come.

Catch our chat above with one of Aotearoa’s brightest hip hop talents.

Big thanks to The Ovolo Hotel, Audio Technica, and the legends at Sprocket Roasters and for making this chat possible.