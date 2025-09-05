Happy BIGSOUND Interviews: Chloe Styler

Catching Up at BIGSOUND 2025 with Chloe Styler

At BIGSOUND 2025, we caught up with Aussie pop-country sweetheart Chloe Styler, to chat new music, her evolution as an artist, and the stories behind her songs.

Her latest single Push & Pull sees Styler stepping beyond her country roots, embracing a brighter, melodic pop sound while keeping the emotional core that has made her a fan favourite. With shimmering guitar lines, upbeat drums, and irresistible hooks, the track explores the hot-and-cold, push-and-pull dynamics of a complicated relationship — all delivered with her signature warmth and honesty.

Named ‘Breakout Artist of the Year’ at the 2024 Gold Coast Music Awards, Styler has captivated audiences from Nashville’s CMA Fest to major Australian festivals including Falls Festival Byron Bay and Gympie Music Muster. Her energetic, heartfelt performances make her one to watch in 2025.

Catch our chat above, and stay connected with Chloe Styler via Instagram.

