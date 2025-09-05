Happy BIGSOUND Interviews: Darcus Beese

Catching Up at BIGSOUND 2025 with Darcus Beese

At BIGSOUND 2025, we caught up with legendary music executive Darcus Beese, the first Black President of a UK major label and the only Black British CEO of one of the world’s most influential record companies.

Beese’s career reads like a who’s-who of modern music — from signing Amy Winehouse at Island Records UK to guiding the careers of artists like Sabrina Carpenter, U2, and Florence And The Machine. Now leading his own independent venture, Darco Artist Partnerships (DAP), he continues to shape the global music landscape with vision, integrity, and an unparalleled ear for talent.

The son of iconic activists Darcus Howe and Barbara Beese, Darcus brings the same courage and conviction to music as he does to life. Earlier this year, he released his memoir Rebel With A Cause, sharing stories of his journey and the lessons that have defined him.

Catch our chat above with the coolest, most grounded, eloquent legend you will ever meet.

Big thanks to The Ovolo Hotel, Audio Technica, and the legends at Sprocket Roasters and for making this chat possible.