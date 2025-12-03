Tyler, the Creator Ends Full le FLEUR* Collections With Season 4

Tyler, the Creator closes the book on le FLEUR* apparel, ending a vivid era of colour and imagination.

Tyler, the Creator has announced that season four will mark the last full clothing collection from his fashion label le FLEUR*.

The brand won’t disappear entirely fragrances, accessories, and select collaborations will continue, but full apparel ranges are ending.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler, The Creator (@feliciathegoat)

In a heartfelt statement shared on social media, Tyler explained that le FLEUR* began in 2019 as a side project built around his own personal style tailored silhouettes, tender colours, and playfully meticulous detailing.

What followed was a cultural eruption: a brand that felt less like merch and more like a world he painstakingly constructed through pattern, texture, and mood.

Tyler credited the mentors who helped shape that world, Louise Trotter at Lacoste, Virgil Abloh during his Louis Vuitton era, and Pharrell Williams, who later opened even more creative doors.

Their guidance helped propel le FLEUR* from an idea sketched in the margins into a design language all its own.

For the final season, Tyler stepped in front of the camera himself, joking that it made sense since he’d been the unofficial fit model since the beginning.

Though full collections are ending, this isn’t a farewell to le FLEUR* entirely.

Core pieces, fragrances, accessories, and occasional collaborations will still drop, just not the expansive seasonal rollouts fans have come to expect.

‘It fed my spirit,’ Tyler wrote, reflecting on years of fabric swatches, Pantone debates, and campaign shoots.

Select items from the final season release Saturday, December 6. More updates are available via the official le FLEUR channels.