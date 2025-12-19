Kendrick Lamar in Sydney – a stadium show that delivers on every level

Sydney traffic sucks, but Kendrick Lamar’s show was absolutely worth it

Trying to get to Allianz Stadium for Kendrick Lamar’s Sydney show was a challenge in itself. Bus, train, car, Uber?

Pick your poison–traffic was stacked up whichever way you went. Somehow, despite the logistical headache, fans poured in, eager for one of modern hip hop’s most compelling performers.

Once inside, it was worth every minute of the wait. From the moment Kendrick appeared backstage, muttering in the shadows before exploding onto the stage, the production values were next-level. Two massive screens, towering pyrotechnics, sparkly-framed glasses, a posse of ten insanely athletic dancers, a gargantuan inflatable 1987 Buick GNX, and even oversized dice and a hanging air freshener, every detail screamed spectacle without ever feeling overdone.

Kendrick’s set was a masterclass in pacing, mixing early cuts, hits from To Pimp a Butterfly and Damn, and new material for die-hard fans. Songs like King Kunta and Squabble Up had the stadium moving, while deeper cuts like M.A.A.D City and Reincarnated showcased his razor-sharp lyricism. Pyrotechnics punctuated key moments, dancers brought hooks to life, and the overall sound was crisp, powerful, and just shy of overwhelming.

For my kid, who quietly (or not-so-quietly) ranks Kendrick as his number one artist of all time, it was an absolute dream. As a long-time hip hop fan myself, I could appreciate the layers: Kendrick doesn’t need to over-explain himself, every beat, every verse, every visual told the story. And yes, Not Like Us at the end sent the crowd into absolute frenzy.

Despite the traffic nightmare getting there, Kendrick Lamar’s Sydney show proved why he’s one of the few artists who can command a stadium with a combination of charisma, creativity, and sheer talent. If this is what hip hop looks like on a mega-stage, consider me fully convinced.