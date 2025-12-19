You can finally get your hands on the iLoud Sub

If you’ve been dreaming of a subwoofer that actually makes bass sound good anywhere, your wait is over.

IK Multimedia has officially started shipping the iLoud Sub, now available from their online store and authorised dealers worldwide.

Compact, powerful, and ridiculously easy to use, it’s designed to fit into any studio, or even your bedroom, without turning your space upside down.

The iLoud Sub is powered by ARC room correction technology, which means it’s the only subwoofer that can automatically calibrate itself and any connected monitors to your room — no matter the brand. The result? Balanced, accurate sound from chest-thumping lows to crisp highs, with zero guesswork.

Traditionally, subwoofers have been reserved for professional studios or hardcore home theatre setups. But the iLoud Sub is different. Its tiny footprint and effortless setup make it perfect for everyday music makers, producers, or anyone who just wants better, fuller sound without the usual headaches.

Don’t let its size fool you, the iLoud Sub delivers deep bass down to 25 Hz, giving you a complete picture of the low end in modern mixes. And it’s not just about bass: it elevates your whole monitoring system, making sure your mixes translate perfectly whether you’re listening on headphones, in your car, at a club, or streaming online.

The iLoud Sub is available now for $599.99 / €599.99 (excluding taxes) and comes with ARC X control software and plug-in, plus an ARC Measurement microphone — a $199.99 / €199.99 value included.

Head to IK Multimedia for more info.