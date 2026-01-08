Bowie’s Daughter shares birthday tribute 10 Years after his Death

Iman and Alexandria Jones Celebrate David Bowie’s Birthday 10 Years After His Passing: ‘Your Light Burns So Bright’

A decade after David Bowie’s death, his family is still honoring the legacy of the music icon. On Thursday, Jan. 8, supermodel Iman and their daughter Alexandria “Lexi” Zahra Jones shared heartfelt tributes to Bowie ahead of what would have been his 79th birthday.

“Happy Heavenly Birthday,” Iman, 70, captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo of her late husband. “Your light burns so bright in all our hearts! We love and miss you #BowieForever.”

Jones, 25, also paid homage to her father with a pair of throwback snaps, including one of her holding a birthday cake alongside Bowie. “Da big 79 today. Happy birthday pops, miss ya! ,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lexi Jones (@_p0odle_)

The tributes follow years of Iman commemorating milestones with Bowie, from their 33rd wedding anniversary last June to other personal reflections. The couple met on a blind date in 1990, married in Florence, Italy in 1992, and welcomed Lexi in 2000. Bowie died in 2016 at 69 after a battle with liver cancer.

Iman has consistently kept Bowie’s memory alive, telling PEOPLE in 2021, “I still feel married…Through my memory, my love lives.”

Even ten years on, it’s clear that Bowie’s family continues to celebrate the man behind the music, keeping his light shining for generations to come.