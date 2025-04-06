Lexi Jones – David Bowie’s daughter – finds her own voice on ‘Xandri’

For those following Lexi Jones’ Instagram, the signs were there: hazy home videos, diary-like demo clips, and a quiet defiance simmering under it all.

It’s not the kind of rollout that screams “daughter of David Bowie and Iman,” but that’s the point – Jones doesn’t scream. She doesn’t have to.

Instead, Xandri is a total mood. All dusky synths, slow-burning guitar lines, and vocals that smoulder instead of shout.

Her voice is breath-close and deliberate – an intimate kind of resistance that never tries to impress, only to express. Tracks like “Standing Alone” don’t beg for attention, they haunt it – built on a rhythm that limps with heartbreak but refuses to fall over.

There’s a drop of alt-pop in the mix, sure, but it’s stirred into something hazier, more homespun. It doesn’t chase genre or trend – it drifts through them. Jones might be a trained visual artist, but her sonic palette is just as refined, just as unsettling. The album artwork – two skull-bound faces pulling apart – feels like a thesis: this is a record about unhooking from what you’ve inherited.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lexi Jones (@_p0odle_)

If anything, Xandri feels like an anti-legacy statement – a quiet exit from the looming orbit of a famous last name. Lexi Jones isn’t trying to be Bowie 2.0. She’s carving out a lane that’s weirder, gentler, and very much her own.

A debut this restrained could’ve been buried under expectation. But Xandri doesn’t care. It doesn’t posture or plead. It just exists – moody, magnetic, and walking its own shadowy pace.