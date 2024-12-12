Hot Chips: The Fresh Tech Creator Series – Chela – A Day in the Life of Alt-Pop’s Next Big Thing

Chela (Chelsea Wheatley) is a name you’ll be hearing a lot more of in 2024

The Filipino-Australian singer-songwriter has been steadily carving out her space in the alt-pop scene, blending sharp, witty songwriting with infectious electro-pop beats.

We followed Chela around for the day in her hometown of Sydney, where we got a glimpse into her creative process and the tools that fuel her music.

At Liveschool in Surry Hills — a spot that feels like home — Chela worked seamlessly on her MSI Prestige 16 AI Evo B1M laptop. “My laptop and hard drive are my constants,” she says, explaining how important her tools are to her trade. The laptop is right up there, alongside her Mic, and midi keyboard.

Fresh off the success of her queer anthem “Hard 4 You,” Chela’s momentum is unstoppable. With its ’80s-inspired synths and bold, unapologetic lyrics, the track has solidified her place in the alt-pop world. We caught up with her just before her Sydney Festival performance in January, as she bounces between her home turf and Los Angeles, where her career is quickly gaining international attention.

From early hits like “Romanticise” and “Zero” on the Kitsuné label to the bold “Cool 2B Queer,” Chela’s sound is constantly evolving. With a full album on the horizon and a tour schedule that’s already seen her perform at Coachella and SXSW, she’s proving herself to be a force to watch.

Catch Chela at the Sydney Festival on January 4th at ACO On The Pier.

