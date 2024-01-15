Hot Chips: The Fresh Tech Creator Series – RUBY J, Producer, DJ, & Avid Music Fan

We spend a day with RUBY J, to talk tools of the trade, and the beauty of creating music amongst the chaos

Down at the Nelson Hotel in Bondi Junction, we caught up with RUBY J – DJ, producer, and avid music fan.

In our latest Hot Chips: The Fresh Tech Creator Series we’re diving into the sweet spot where music and technology meet, exploring RUBY J’s creative process and her musical accomplice, the MSI Stealth 14 Studio laptop.

The MSI Stealth 14 Studio laptop isn’t just a tool, it’s the heartbeat of her musical process. “My laptop is my instrument; everything else around it is just auxiliary,” RUBY J shares.

This sentiment captures the MSI Stealth 14 Studio’s crucial role in her music-making journey, providing the flexibility to compose and produce wherever inspiration strikes.

RUBY J kicks off her day diving into yesterday’s tracks, gaining a fresh perspective before plunging into the creative process.

Her approach involves a careful mix of familiar and obscure elements, blending mainstream tunes with underground beats for a unique sonic experience.

The laptop becomes the hub of this transformation as she navigates through Ableton edits, adds effects, and polishes the final mix.

The MSI Stealth 14 Studio’s significance shines brighter as RUBY J talks about transitioning from studio to stage.

Loading creations into Record Box, tweaking levels, and road-testing the mix before a live audience—all made seamless by the laptop’s performance capabilities.

Gone are the days of recording on a phone and revisiting later. The MSI Stealth 14 Studio empowers her to capture the essence of the moment, plugging in and producing on the spot.

Her preference for vibrant environments, like pubs, cafes, or trains, mirrors the dynamic energy driving her creativity.

As we dive into RUBY J’s work, it’s pretty clear, that the MSI Stealth 14 Studio isn’t just a device; it’s a collaborator in her process, her go-to on-the-go companion, that fits in seamlessly into her bustling lifestyle.

