Out Of The Dark with Chloe Dadd

Chloe Dadd is one of Sydney’s most exciting rising stars, and it’s easy to see why.

A true multi-talented powerhouse, she’s a singer, songwriter, producer, and a serious shredder on the guitar.

Not just a studio wizard, Chloe’s made a name for herself as a go-to session musician, and her recent tour with MAY-A—capped off with her debut performance at the Sydney Opera House—showed just how sharp her skills are.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happy Mag (@happymagtv)

But there’s way more to Chloe than that, and we’re excited for her to tell her story.

What really sets Chloe apart is her electric live shows. Sure, she’s got the studio chops to back it up (she plays every instrument on her latest releases), but it’s when she’s on stage that the magic really happens.

Hendrix-inspired guitar riffs, hypnotic synths, and a raw, magnetic energy that pulls the audience right into her world—Chloe knows how to captivate a crowd.

This is one artist who’s got the fire, and Chloe Dadd is definitely one to watch.

Stay connected to Chloe Dadd via Instagram.

Massive thanks to The Kraken Black Spiced Rum for making this chat happen.