HANDSOME, Chloe Dadd, and EGOISM bring the heat with new single ‘Dumb It Down’

Australian pop artist HANDSOME is back with a bang, releasing her first single of the year, ‘Dumb It Down’, featuring Chloe Dadd and Olive Rush from EGOISM. The track is a dance-floor ready pop anthem, featuring gang vocals and a wicked heavy bass-line. HANDSOME, Chloe, and Olive exchange barbs on the track, reflecting the breakdown in understanding between two people. The single’s youthful energy captures the spirit of young love without the complexities of worry, making it a perfect party tune.

In a statement, HANDSOME shared, “This track was brought to life from the ground up by me and Olive, we had such a good time jumping around the studio. Chloe Dadd didn’t hold back on the verse too, ooooff, nothing but fire from both these incredible artists.” Chloe Dadd also commented on the track, saying, “Dumb It Down is the exciting and confusing minefield of navigating a new person’s brain. Being pulled in by someone and trying to dance, even if you can only just keep up.” Olive Rush added, “I hope people can use it as a soundtrack for their future regrettable decisions.“

‘Dumb It Down’ follows HANDSOME’s successful collaboration with prodigy flowerkid and St. South on ‘Running Out Of Time’, which received support from triple j and FBi, and was featured on Indie Buzz on Youtube Music. These collaborations hint at a larger project to be announced soon.

HANDSOME has been busy in the UK, touring as part of MAY-A’s live project earlier this year. She also performed her HANDSOME live show on the Sydney World Pride stage, wrapping up in early March. Her sophomore EP BLAME, released in 2022, expanded on her moody electro sound and arrived alongside a self-directed short film of the same name. The project received critical acclaim with the title track used in the trailer for Netflix’s highly anticipated Heartbreak High reboot. HANDSOME’s latest single, ‘Dumb It Down’, promises to be another exciting addition to her growing discography.

