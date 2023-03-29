Diana Ross Announces ‘The Music Legacy Tour’ for 2023, bringing her iconic hits to fans across the U.S

Diana Ross, the legendary diva and one of the most iconic figures in popular music history, is hitting the road again with a new headlining tour that promises to be a love fest for fans of her greatest hits.

Legendary singer and former lead vocalist of The Supremes, Diana Ross, is set to hit the road on her upcoming Music Legacy Tour. The tour, which kicks off on June 9th at Pechanga Resort & Casino in Temecula, California, will take Ross to various cities across the United States, including San Diego, Reno, and Atlantic City.

The Music Legacy Tour is a celebration of Ross’s illustrious career, featuring hits from her solo career as well as her time with The Supremes. In a statement on social media, Ross expressed her excitement about the tour, stating that it’s “going to be a love fest.”

Ross’s career is nothing short of remarkable, with six solo No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. These include “Endless Love” with Lionel Richie, “Upside Down,” “Love Hangover,” “Theme From Mahogany (Do You Know Where You’re Going To),” “Touch Me In The Morning,” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”

This upcoming tour marks Ross’s return to the stage since her Thank U Tour in 2022, which included performances in the United States and the United Kingdom/Europe. The tour supported Ross’s 25th studio album, Thank You, which she released in November 2021. The album received critical acclaim and landed Ross a nomination for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album at the 65th Grammy Awards, her first nomination in 40 years.

Fans of Diana Ross can expect an unforgettable experience as she performs her greatest hits on stage. The Music Legacy Tour promises to be a celebration of her incredible career and her impact on the music industry. Tickets for the tour are now available, so don’t miss your chance to see one of the greatest artists of our time live in concert.

Diana Ross’ The Music Legacy Tour 2023 Dates

Jun 9 — Temecula, CA @ Pechanga Resort & Casino – Pechanga Summit

Jun 10 — Rancho Mirage, CA @ Agua Caliente Casino

Jun 11 — San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

Jun 13 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

Jun 16 — Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort – Grand Theatre

Jun 17 — Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Sacramento – Hard Rock Live

Jun 19 — Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Pavilion

Jun 20 — Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield

Jun 24 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Mark G. Etess Arena

Jun 27 — Hershey, PA @ The Hershey Theatre

Jul 1 — Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

Jul 2 — Chautauqua, NY @ Chautauqua Amphitheater

Get more information on tickets here.