Malibu Spacey list the live TV performances that inspired their ‘Electrocutie’ music video

Iconic television sets by the likes of TISM and The White Stripes comprise Malibu Spacey’s list of inspirations behind new single Electrocutie.

Earlier this month, Malibu Spacey shared Electrocutie, a jangly psychedelic track that marked the second single from the band’s upcoming debut album. While the track itself was a sonic joyride — complete with blissful doo-wop melodies and summery guitar strums — Electrocutie was elevated by its accompanying music video, which arrived last week.

Drawing from the trembly 70s sound that punctuated the single, the Steve MacLean-directed clip musters Electrocutie’s VHS energy by replicating the sort of television performance that your grandparents might’ve enjoyed. Shot at the Central Club Hotel in Richmond, Melbourne, the music video renders Malibu Spacey in a pixelated sheen reminiscent of The Mike Douglas Show, with a retro colour palette of warm, orangey hues to boot.

With the remaining track list for the upcoming debut due for release sometime this year, we caught up with Malibu Spacey for a run-through of exactly which television performances inspired their latest video. Each bandmate contributes an entry to a list that spans iconic TV sets by the likes of TISM, The White Stripes, Steve Morse and more. Scroll down for the full list of Malibu Spacey’s inspirations, and watch the music video for their new single Electrocutie below.

Evan Jones (vocals, guitar) — The Edgar Winter Group – Frankenstein (The Old Grey Whistle Test, 1973)

I must have been about 16 when my friend lent me his DVD of the Old Grey Whistle Test and I was hooked from that first whispered Bob Harris intro. I remember there being bands like Roxy Music and the New York Dolls on there, but this performance of Frankenstein by Edgar Winter is the one that stuck with me. This version adds something like 5 minutes on top of the album version and it’s all drum solos and saxophone interludes. Look how much fun they’re having! Now I wish we’d smiled more in our video but that’s why they’re the pros.

Tim Clarke (drums) — The White Stripes – Let’s Build a Home (Late Night with Conan O’Brien, 2003)

This is the kind of TV performance I know Evan would kill us for if it happened to us. I can’t describe this performance better than I’ve already read: “Jack White makes a $3000 guitar sound like a $30 guitar” – that’s why it’s perfect. Jack White plays the same three chords a hundred times and they never sound the same, the entire performance being held together by Meg White hitting harder than Bonham. Even when the guitar stops working, the song keeps going. Not to mention using Conan’s desk to hold a guitar – the disrespect!

Zoran Lasich (guitar, backing vocals) — Steve Morse — 8 1/2 Minute Unnamed Solo

We stumbled upon this one day in school (circa 2006) and it kicked off my horrible volume swell addiction. A few years later I was watching it again and discovered that not only was it filmed in Melbourne, but I was actually in the audience for this very performance. Unfortunately my 9 year old self managed to sleep through almost the entire show. Luckily, someone filmed it so I could catch up on what I missed 7 years later.

Nat Richardson (bass) — TISM — Whataraya (Recovery, 1997)

While I could’ve gone for any number of Countdown clips (here’s looking at you Iggy Pop) I’ve gone for TISM’s ‘performance’ of Whatareya on Recovery. I remember watching this as a kid and thinking ‘this is dumb and I love it’; which pretty much rings true today. The audience loves it; the security guard not so much. TISM are one of those bands you think are great when you’re a kid then about fifteen years later they come back around; ‘Who is your favourite genius – James Hird or James Joyce?’ Chaos. Perfection. This is Serious Mum.

Antony Tatangelo (guitar, backing vocals) — Radiohead — Creep (Live at the MTV Beach house, 1993)

This whole thing just made me smile, and has done so for years. The disconnect between the song, its meaning and the setting makes me feel both derealised and weirdly content at the same time. Radiohead don’t fit, and they own it effortlessly, it’s a mantra I’ve tried to take forward… Just with way less natural ability.

Plus, Thom Yorke is an absolute freak, his highs are something I’ve tried to practise in private for decades and his haunting tone is something I’ve worked so hard to find, I know I’ll never come close, but his stuff feels unlike anything else in this world to sing.