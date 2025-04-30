Nintendo’s latest Switch update is basically rolling out the red carpet for Switch 2

With the Nintendo Switch 2 dropping on June 5, the original Switch just got a major update to help ease the transition—and it’s kind of a big deal

Bringing a host of new features to the original Switch models—including Virtual Game Cards, GameShare, and the ability to transfer your Switch content to Switch 2—the Version 20.0.0 update is all about future-proofing your setup.

The Virtual Game Cards are like digital cartridges that let you “load” and “eject” games between systems and even lend them to mates in your Nintendo Account family group.

You can snatch the game back while they’re online, but if they ghost you, it’ll return to your library after a two-week timeout. Nintendo’s really leaning into the whole “virtual shelf” vibe, complete with management tools and sneaky hide/unhide options.

GameShare isn’t live just yet—you’ll need a Switch 2 for that—but it’s baked into the update and ready to go once the new console lands.

It’ll only work via local wireless between a Switch 2 and another console, so no dice if you’re trying it between two OG units.

Arguably the most practical addition? A new cloud-based “System Transfer to Switch 2” option, letting you upload your data now and download it later—no side-by-side setup needed.

Just a heads up: doing this will factory reset your current Switch, so unless you’re ready to say goodbye, maybe hold off.

The cloud will hang onto your data for a year, and if you do bail mid-transfer, you can pull it back (but only to the same model—OLED to OLED, for example).

Also tucked into the update is an “Online License Settings” feature, giving you the freedom to play your digital games on any console you’re logged into—no Game Cards required.

It’s a tidy little update that hints at a smoother, more flexible Nintendo future. June 5 can’t come fast enough.