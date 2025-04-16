Camp Crush on Love, Synth-Pop, and the Creative Fire Behind their Debut LP

Camp Crush: where marriage meets music

Husband-and-wife duo Camp Crush know a thing or two about creative tension—both the romantic and musical kind.

The Portland-based synth-pop pair (vocalist Jen Deale and drummer Chris Spicer) fuse nostalgic new-wave shimmer with modern pop punch, a sound fully realised on their debut LP Up at Night, out now.

In this playful artist-on-artist interview, they unpack marital drum fills, Bruce Springsteen fantasies, and why olives rule over pickles as studio snacks.

Between joking about “working out marital dilemmas through rock and roll” and gushing over their album’s cinematic moments (that Miami Vice-esque riff on ‘Electric Suns’!), their chemistry crackles as brightly as their neon-lit hooks.

Catch their interview below—and try not to fall too in love with their chemistry along the way.