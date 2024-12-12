BASSINTHEGRASS Tickets On Sale Now

A run of Limited Early Bird tickets for BASSINTHEGRASS has been released today

Today BASSINTHEGRASS released Limited Early Bird tickets to the Northern Territory’s iconic beachside music festival. Taking place on Saturday, 17 May 2025, this will mark the festival’s 22nd installment.

BASSINTHEGRASS is one of the Territory’s most prominent music festivals and one of the most successful in the country. Held on Darwin’s Mindil Beach during the Top End’s dry season and is delivered by Northern Territory Major Events Company.

Early Bird Tickets can be snatched up for only $99. Once sold out, General Admission First Release tickets will go on sale for $135.

The line-up is set to be announced early next year, there are whispers of a jam-packed line up of Australia’s and the world’s hottest music acts. It will be an electrifying program full of live performances from a range of genres, alongside vibrant activities and entertainment for all ages.

With premium packages on offer, fans can elevate their experience and make the most of the unique tropical festival vibe. Packages include:

ReFresh, an 18+ retreat from festival crowds, with room to breathe and bypass the queues for $250.

Oasis, which offers ticket holders (18+) up-close side-of-stage viewing under the trees for $350.

New to the festival will be BASS Camp, a chill-out retreat for the whole family to enjoy with kids’ activities for $250 an adult and $50 per child.

“We’re making sure there’s something for every music lover, whether you’re here for your favourite artist, fun with the family or premium packages.”

“BASSINTHEGRASS is once again continuing to support Territory and Australian artists and is shaping up to be an unforgettable event for music fans. Darwin will be the only place to dance under palm trees, enjoy a spectacular sunset with multiple stages, a stunning beachside setting, and unforgettable festival vibes. This one-day event is a must-attend for music lovers far and wide,” said NT Major Events Company Acting CEO Trevor Cox.

BASSINTHEGRASS is an opportunity to experience the best Darwin has to offer during its famous dry season. With the expectation of stunning temperate weather, crystal-clear swimming holes, breathtaking landscapes, immersive Aboriginal cultural experiences, and incredible national parks like Litchfield, Nitmiluk and the dal UNESCO-listed Kakadu, it’s a destination like no other. And the festival it set to follow suit.

Other major events to enjoy during May include Darwin Street Art Festival and Karrimanjbekkan An-Me Kakadu – Taste of Kakadu.

BASSINTHEGRASS is an all-ages music festival, with free entry for children aged 13 and under when accompanied by a paying General Admission adult.

The Limited Early Bird tickets are available now for $99, and once sold-out General Admission tickets will be offered at $135 to $155.

Each year, BASSINTHEGRASS attracts thousands of festival goers from across the Northern Territory and beyond, generating a total expenditure stimulus of $13.15 million for the Territory economy.

For tickets and to be one of the first to know when the line-up drops, head to bassinthegrass.com.au