MONA’s Ladies’ Lounge back open after triumph in lawsuit

The controversial Ladies’ Lounge at MONA will reopen its doors on the 19th of December

The Ladies’ Lounge, a women’s only exhibition, is reopening in celebration of winning a legal dispute where it was argued that the installation was discriminatory. This follows the legal proceedings that were overturned in September by a Supreme Court judge.

The women’s–only exhibition sparked controversy in April this year. Art -goer Jason Lau reported to Tasmania’s civil and administrative tribunals that it was discriminatory because he wasn’t allowed entry.

With the gallery unwilling to allow entry to any men, the tribunal found that Lau had in fact been discriminated against, and the installation was closed.

In September, Supreme Court acting justice, Shane Marshall, overruled the tribunals case, leading to a huge win for MONA.

Marshall stated there was a “mischaracterisation of what the Ladies Lounge was designed to promote and how that was intended to be achieved.”

The exhibit was addressing gender inequality and was acting as a reminder of the historic imbalance permeated by the patriarchy. Marshall went on to say, “Equal opportunity was promoted by highlighting the disadvantage by providing women with a rare reverse experience where they were advantaged and men disadvantaged.”

MONA Curator Kirsha Kaechele announced the reopening of the Ladies’ Lounge on Wednesday. Its set to be open from 19th December to 13th January for a month of “celebration, performance and general lavishness”.

Men will still be banned, although there is a digital ballot for men who wish to be “of service” during the month to participate. The lounge will feature commissioned artworks and performance by female artists, and women will be served glasses of bubbly and waited on by butlers. Kaechele says it’s an opportunity for women to “take respite from the patriarchy.”

In her Wednesday announcement Kirsha Kaechele stated, “It is time to celebrate in the place where it all began — with the dedicated adoration of our butlers and copious amounts of champagne.”

In the case, MONA argued that the installation tackled a contemporary gender imbalance by sharing statistics on domestic violence and the continued pay disparity.

The exhibition is open at Tasmania’s Museum of Old and New Art from 19th December to 13 January 2025.

Head here for more info.