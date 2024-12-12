Mullet Moments with Angela Rose

Mulubinba/Newcastle’s indie music scene has always embodied a go-hard-or-go-home, DIY ethos, and Mullet Moments is here to spotlight the artists keeping it real.

Newy’s own Angela Rose, known for her country-tinged indie pop sound, is fresh off dropping her latest single, Nepotism Baby—a brooding alt-pop gem.

On Nepotism Baby, she confronts the harsh realities of being an independent artist in a privilege-dominated industry. “I wrote it during a moment of frustration,” Angela shares over a glass of Mullet Wines’ Hard Cab Sav. “I envied those ‘nepo babies’ who get to live their dreams effortlessly.”

Still, the music business is what it is, and much like the mullet itself, Angela Rose and Mullet Moments strike the perfect balance between business and party.

“Even though the business end can chuck a dark cloud over the why of it all,” Angela admits, “if I had it my way, I’d just write forever and never worry about that other stuff.”

And the ultimate mullet moment? “If a song comes to me while I’m driving from Newcastle to Sydney,” she laughs, “you weigh up whether it’s worth losing your licence over—usually, it is.”

