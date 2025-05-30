You Can Now Apply to Be a ‘Winter Person’ in Tassie via ‘Winternships.’ Yes, That’s a Job

Soak in a hot tub, cuddle a devil, and become a winter person with Tassie’s new Winternships

So you’re sick of winter. Join the queue – 68% of Aussies apparently wish they could just skip the whole cold bit. But instead of hibernating under a heated throw and ignoring all social obligations for three months straight, what if you… became a winter person?

Tourism Tasmania wants to make that a thing with their new Winternships program. Yes, Winternships. It’s like an internship, but instead of working for exposure and questionable “career experience,” you get to bottle perfume from wild sea air or wrangle a herd of miniature rave goats.

No, we’re not hallucinating. Ten very real people will be picked to travel to Tasmania this Off Season (aka the Tasmanian definition of winter), where they’ll undertake ten very weird, very charming jobs designed to turn them into certified winter people. And yes, your travel is paid.

Want to keep a chairlift warm with your own butt? Be a Scenic Seat-Warmer. Prefer your winter with a side of smoky whisky? Apply to be a Barrel Butler at McHenry Distillery. More of a spiritual babysitter? There’s a role for that too: Devil Sitter at Devils@Cradle, where you’ll watch over Tasmania’s loudest, least huggable marsupials.

Comedian Celia Pacquola took a test run and lived to tell the tale: “Who knew Tasmanian devils needed babysitting? It’s just a little different to looking after your neighbour’s kids—less nuggets, more crushed bones.”

The other gigs aren’t exactly normal either. There’s the Tunnel to Table Taster, where you pick mushrooms in an old railway tunnel and probably become best friends with a moss patch. The Splinter Specialist role involves learning old-school woodworking and maybe making a Huon Pine apple (whatever that is). Oh, and the Sauna Skipper gets to run a floating sauna that ends with a plunge into icy North West Bay. It’s the kind of thing you brag about for years, preferably while still in your robe.

Tourism Tasmania CEO Sarah Clark says the program is a love letter to Tassie’s coldest months: “We don’t just endure winter—we celebrate it.” And if you have been to Lutruwita – you’ll know this to be wholly true, because nobody does winter like the Tassies.

Applications are open now until June 17. All you need to do is pick your favourite Winternship and explain in 50 words or less why you want to become a winter person. In return, you get an all-expenses-paid adventure, a new appreciation for winter, and maybe a woolly new identity.

Even if you miss out, you can still explore the Off Season with a bracing Tassie holiday. Just don’t forget your beanie. Or your sense of humour.

Here’s a list of the 10 Tasmania Winternships on offer in 2025—each a delightfully odd way to fall in love with the cold:

Devil Sitter – Help care for Tasmania’s famously feisty marsupials at Devils@Cradle. Think: bottle-feeding joeys, prepping snacks, and lots of supervised devil mischief. Barrel Butler – Assist in the art of whisky-making at McHenry Distillery. You’ll nose, taste, and roll barrels around like a connoisseur with excellent forearms. Scenic Seat-Warmer – Keep the chairlifts toasty warm for guests at Ben Lomond Alpine Resort. Great for those with warm bums and zero fear of heights. Tunnel to Table Taster – Forage wild mushrooms in a historic railway tunnel with Tunnel Hill Mushrooms. Comes with a side of damp air and mushroom epiphanies. Sauna Skipper – Captain a floating wood-fired sauna on North West Bay. Must enjoy steam, solitude, and encouraging strangers to jump into freezing water. Winter Wild-Gatherer – Join chef Analiese Gregory in foraging wild ingredients in Tasmania’s remote southwest. Mud and gourmet vibes included. Splinter Specialist – Learn the ancient craft of woodworking from designer-maker Nick Randall. You might even leave with a pine apple (made of pine, not fruit). Maritime Muse – Help document and preserve stories at the Maritime Museum of Tasmania. For the history nerd with sea legs. Seaweed Sommelier – Explore Tasmania’s coastlines with Sea Forest, where you’ll harvest and taste kelp, all in the name of climate-friendly food. Perfumer’s Apprentice – Work with artisan perfumer Ainslie Walker at The Blowhole to distill the essence of the Off Season into an actual fragrance.

More info and applications here.