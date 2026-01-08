Bruno Mars is back on tour for the first time in nearly a decade

Could Bruno Mars be bringing the funk to Australia next?

Bruno Mars has officially announced his first major world tour in several years, with dates spanning North America and Europe.

Stops include Las Vegas, Paris, Berlin, and London, with tickets already on presale for select cities and general on-sale beginning January 15.

The tour follows the announcement of Mars’ long-awaited fourth solo album, The Romantic — his first solo project in a decade since the 6x GRAMMY-winning 24K Magic. The album drops February 27 via Atlantic Records, and fans won’t have to wait long for new music: its lead single arrives this Friday, January 9. Exclusive numbered vinyl pre-orders are already live for collectors eager to secure a first-pressing.

While no Australian dates have been announced yet, fans down under are keeping their fingers crossed — Mars’ past tours have regularly included stops in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, making a local run far from unlikely.

The tour promises to blend classic hits from Doo-Wops & Hooligans, Unorthodox Jukebox, and his Silk Sonic collaborations with Anderson .Paak, alongside fresh tracks from The Romantic. Mars’ shows are renowned for slick choreography, live band precision, and throwback flair, making each performance a polished spectacle.

Bruno’s influence shows no signs of slowing: his recent collaborations, including ‘Die With A Smile’ with Lady Gaga and the global smash ‘APT.’ with ROSÉ, have set streaming records and earned multiple awards, reaffirming his status as one of pop’s most enduring forces.

Full tour details, including support acts, are expected to roll out in the coming weeks, leaving fans worldwide — including those in Australia — ready to catch the funk live.

