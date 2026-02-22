Suncorp Stadium set to double concert cap under new trial

Brissy’s about to get way louder.

Ed Sheeran’s just finished up 3 sold-out gigs at Brisbane’s Lang Park, AKA Suncorp Stadium over the weekend – and it’s just what the Government needed to go all in on a one year trial that will see the stadium’s number of gigs go from 12 a year to 21.

Lang Park’s doing pretty well in the sporting department this year, with some good stuff like NRL magic round, both State of Origins and the Rugby League World Cup coming up – but still, more, more, more! they say.

Apparently polling from last year found 56% of residents in the area said they’d be keen on hearing a few more concerts during the year, which sucks if you’re the other 44% (it could be that they’re still traumatised from that one time KISS sent 130 fans to the ER from their noise).

Up until 2 years ago, Lang Park was only hosting 6 gigs a year, so exactly how we’ve jumped up to 21 in that time isn’t quite clear, but it might have something to do with Tay Tay skipping out on the city during her Era’s tour in 2024 – we all know how hard the Swifties work.

Though with the Olympics coming up in a few years, there’s plans in motion for a 63,000 person stadium smack-bang in the centre of the city (which Crisafulli fibbed he wouldn’t make) that people reckon might throw a bit of a spanner in the works for Suncorp if they want to keep booking 20 shows a year.

Plus, the Karen’s will be getting to work once they figure out their streets will be cut-off once every few weeks – but til then, we’re sure the Brisbanites will enjoy a year of good music.