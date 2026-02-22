Kevin Parker literally slept through the Grammys

Proof that Kevin Parker wins Grammys in his sleep

Kevin Parker does it again, this time, while catching some much needed shut eye.

At the 2026 Grammys, the Tame Impala frontman completely missed the ceremony.

Perth time was not kind: by the time Los Angeles announced winners, Parker was out cold.

He woke hours later to a phone flooded with messages, most of them as baffling as they were urgent.

Speaking to Mac DeMarco for Interview Magazine, Parker recalled the moment with characteristic deadpan: “I forgot they were even on… I forgot that I was nominated as well. You have to imagine my confusion… my phone has absolutely blown up. I’ve got 30 messages… none of them are saying what for. And I’m like, ‘What for, motherf**ers?’”

The win – Best Dance/Electronic Recording for ‘End of Summer’ – marks his second straight Grammy in the category, following last year’s Neverender collaboration with Justice.

Competing against Disclosure, Fred again.., and Kaytranada, the nod highlights Parker’s ongoing evolution from Tame Impala’s signature psychedelia to more electronic, club-ready sounds.

It also comes on the heels of his fifth studio album, Deadbeat, which leans fully into dancefloor energy without losing his idiosyncratic touch.

Sleeping through awards, pushing his music into new territories, and somehow making it look effortless.

As fans gear up for his world tour, one thing is clear: he marches to his own beat, and we wouldn’t want it any other way.