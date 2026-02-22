Would the Sopranos characters be Pro-Trump? Michael Imperioli thinks so

Christofuhh!

Christopher Moltisanti has a message for fans of the HBO classic: your favourite mobsters might be voting red today.

Michael Imperioli, who played the hot-headed protégé on The Sopranos, recently shared his thoughts on where the show’s iconic characters would land in modern politics.

In an interview with The Independent, Imperioli suggested that despite the series’ deep roots in immigrant storytelling, many of its figures would “probably be Trump supporters.”

The actor, who won an Emmy for his portrayal of Christopher Moltisanti, reflected on how the show’s themes would shift if it were made today.

“The show is about the American dream, especially through the eyes of immigrants,” he explained.

He pointed to the irony that while these characters descend from Italian immigrants, many of whom arrived undocumented, they might now align with policies hostile to newcomers. “How do they reconcile those things?” he asked.

It’s a provocative lens through which to view the beloved series, forcing fans to imagine Tony Soprano grappling with modern political divides alongside his own panic attacks.

Imperioli’s comments offer a stark reminder of how much the cultural landscape has shifted since the credits rolled on the Bada Bing in 2007.