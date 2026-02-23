Groovin The Moo is back in Lismore in 2026 with a stacked lineup

Groovin The Moo returns to Lismore with Baker Boy, Denzel Curry, Dope Lemon, Matt Corby, Tones and I, and more.

Groovin The Moo is back in Lismore for 2026, and regional festivals are proving they’re absolutely thriving with a one-off show stacked from top to bottom.

Headliners include Baker Boy, Denzel Curry (US), Dope Lemon, Matt Corby, Tones and I, and NINAJIRACHI, while rising stars and local heroes such as Maple’s Pet Dinosaur, Angel White, The Colliflowers, and the Planet Music Homegrown Hero slot complete the lineup.

Festival-goers can expect a mix of rock, EDM, hip hop, and even queer line-dancing fun with Kath Ebbs Presents Cowboy Country.

The event takes place at Oakes Oval, Widjabul/Wia-bal Country on 9 May 2026 from 11am to 10pm, and it’s an all-ages show.

Tickets go on sale on 3 March 2026, with the Homegrown Groovers presale for locals starting at 9am AEDT, the general presale at 10am AEDT, and the general public sale at 12pm AEDT.

Tickets start at $125 for general admission, $190 for VIP, and kids under 12 get in free when accompanied by a ticket-holding parent.

Don’t miss it – regional festivals are killing it right now, and Lismore is the place to be.

Full lineup (A-Z): Baker Boy, Denzel Curry (US), Dope Lemon, Maple’s Pet Dinosaur, Matt Corby, NINAJIRACHI, The Chats, The Terrys, Tones and I, Angel White, The Colliflowers, Planet Music Homegrown Hero slot, and Kath Ebbs Presents Cowboy Country.

Homegrown Hero slot entry form here.

