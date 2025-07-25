New Music Friday featuring Tame Impala, BOY SODA, Baker Boy and VASSY

It’s another stacked New Music Friday, and the local scene is delivering in full force

From cosmic R&B and cheeky indie rock to late-night shoegaze and remastered cult classics, this week’s music drop spans moods, genres, and generations.

BOY SODA kicks things off with his long-awaited debut, while Baker Boy goes deeper and bolder on album two. There’s new heat from Peach Fuzz, Folk Bitch Trio, and Broken Waves, plus a killer reinvention from dance-pop heavyweight VASSY.

And in a surprise move, Tame Impala returns with End of Summer – a future-rave epic paired with a trippy short film by Julian Klincewicz.

Here’s what spinning.

TAME IMPALA

Tame Impala returns with End of Summer, a hypnotic new single that marks Kevin Parker’s first release on Columbia Records. Leaning deep into dance music history, the track fuses acid house nostalgia with psychedelic flair, reimagining Tame Impala as a future-rave act.

It arrives alongside a short film by Julian Klincewicz, adding a visual layer to the track’s euphoric, otherworldly energy. It’s a bold, brain-melting step into a new era.

BOY SODA

BOY SODA has announced his long-awaited debut album SOULSTAR, landing on the 3rd October via Warner Music Australia. The 13 track project showcases his futuristic R&B vision, blending rich emotion with boundary-pushing production. New single ‘4k’ featuring Dean Brady and Siala is a soulful, harmony-heavy standout, celebrating friendship and creative synergy.

With fan favourites like ‘Blink Twice’ and ‘Lil Obsession’ (now with over 3 million streams), SOULSTAR cements BOY SODA’s place in Australia’s new wave of world class R&B. It is a confident, cosmic debut built on collaboration, soul and sonic ambition.

BAKER BOY

BAKER BOY returns with DJANDJAY, his highly anticipated second album, out on 10th October via Island Records/Universal Music. Named after his late grandmother and a Yolŋu spiritual guide, the album blends ancestral roots with bold, global production. “This is my strongest, most powerful work yet”, he says.

Lead single LIGHTNING ft. REDD showcases his signature multilingual flow and a cheeky, confident edge. “It’s about coming to terms with the pressure to be perfect,” he adds, “and learning to protect my peace.” Following his ARIA-winning debut Gela, DJANDJAY marks a deeper, more personal evolution.

VASSY

Global dance icon VASSY flips the script with HAZY, a soulful, bossa-infused minimal house track out on the 27th June via French label LESIXTYNINE MUSIQUE. Known for EDM anthems with Tiësto and David Guetta, VASSY leans into a jazzier, more intimate sound on this bold new single. “HAZY shows a whole new side of me – more soulful, jazzy and emotionally driven” says Vasiliki Karagiorgos, aka VASSY. Produced by Colin Emmanuel, the track reflects a liberated, mature artistry. Fresh off her Rolling Stone AU/NZ ranking and with 3 B+ streams, VASSY’s reinvention is both timeless and transformative.

PEACH FUZZ

PEACH FUZZ return with Fall Right Back To You, a raw, nostalgic indie rock anthem unpacking heartbreak, regret, and the ache of moving on. Ouch. Built on twangy guitar riffs and bittersweet vocals, it’s the first taste of their upcoming EP ‘Isn’t It Obvious’ that’s out on the 17th September. “The lyrics speak to that feeling of remorse and yearning”, the band say. Fresh off support slots with Ball Park Music and 720K+ streams on What Do You Want From This, Peach Fuzz are carving out a heartfelt new lane in Aussie indie.

FOLK BITCH TRIO

Folk Bitch Trio return with ‘Hotel TV’, the final single from their debut new album Now Would Be A Good Time, out today via Jagjauwar. A woozy late night confession about “having a sex dream about somebody else while lying next to your partner,” it captures the moment love starts to sour. “It’s also about being in love with a liar,” says Jeanie Pilkington. Written in a Brisbane hotel, the track arrives with a video channeling “bored and cheeky” small-town energy.

SLEEPAZOID

Fresh off four sold-out shows with Faye Webster, Naarm alt rockers SLEEPAZOID return with their hazy slowburn ‘3AM’. The dreamy new single leans into shoegaze textures and late-night longing, offering “that familiar party when you’re not really sure where the night will go, but you have hopes,” says vocalist Nette France.

More direct and visual than past releases, it also showcases the band’s growing cohesion. “We’re embracing more interesting textures,” adds France. ‘3AM’ lands ahead of BIGSOUND and launch shows in Melbourne and Sydney.

PARKER BARROW

Straight out of a run of UK festivals including Maid of Stone, Nashville based Southern Rockers Parker Barrow are turning heads with their blistering new single Novocaine. A bold leap forward in sound with gritty and razor sharp jams, this track has had the UK press buzzing. “Novocaine is a four-minute song of sheer splendour from a band on top of their game,” raves Planet Mosh.

With a new record due in November and a Rock Legends Cruise locked in, Parker Barrow are firmly on the rise.