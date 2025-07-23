Tame Impala’s ‘End of Summer’ is here, and it’s a 7-Minute Psychedelic Trip!

The countdown to Friday has begun ⏳

Tame Impala has fans buzzing with the cryptic tease of their new single, “End of Summer,” slated for release this Friday, July 25.

A surreal video posted to X/Twitter, set to warped synths and the caption “Clear 7 minutes of your schedule,” shows a couple entangled near a motorbike before a stranger hijacks the ride, fading to the track’s title and release date.

The band’s website amplifies the hype with a countdown, while a sold-out 12-inch vinyl pre-order hints at a larger project, possibly their first album since 2020’s The Slow Rush.

Kevin Parker stoked anticipation further by debuting unreleased material during a Primavera Sound afterparty DJ set in Barcelona, blending garage-rock nostalgia with house-infused beats.

Clear 7 minutes of your schedule. pic.twitter.com/WzEV0IG7xC — Tame Impala (@tameimpala) July 23, 2025

With cryptic Instagram posts (like a whiteboard of 13 “done” tracks) and hidden website messages (“iwaitedtiltheendofsummerandiranoutoftime”), the rollout feels quintessentially Tame Impala: enigmatic, immersive, and worth the wait.