Los Angeles unveils Nipsey Hussle Square

Rest in power to a legend.

Seven years after his tragic death, Nipsey Hussle has finally received a lasting tribute in the neighbourhood he loved.

On Saturday morning, Los Angeles officials unveiled Nipsey Hussle Square at the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard, the corner where the Marathon Clothing founder was fatally shot in March 2019.

The ceremony brought together family, friends, and community members to honor the late rapper and philanthropist.

His brother Blacc Sam, now CEO of Marathon, stood beside his former partner Lauren London as the new sign was revealed.

“Crenshaw and Slauson meant everything to bro,” Blacc Sam said. “This corner has a lot of memories.”

London shared a poignant moment from their past: “When me and Nip first started dating, we would drive by over here and he would be like, ‘You know, Boogie, one day, they’re gonna name this whole section after me.’ And here we are today.”

The renaming comes seven years after city council initially approved the measure following a fan petition.

Nipsey’s legacy now includes a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, a Grammy for Racks In The Middle, and a dedicated Metro station, but this square marks a permanent home at the intersection that defined his journey.